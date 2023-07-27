WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Bang Bros, Face Legal Battle with Adult Film Website Over Name Usage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 27, 2023

The Bang Bros have an impressive history of competing in various wrestling promotions like BLP, GCW, and Ring of Honor. However, they now find themselves facing an unexpected challenge: a legal dispute over their name from an adult film website also called BangBros.

On Twitter (X), the tag team revealed that they received a cease and desist letter from the adult film website, raising concerns about their continued use of the name. Despite having used the name for three years, they encountered this issue, though it wasn't utilized during their appearance in ROH. August Matthews shared that he had the letter with him during the recent BLP event and offered fans the opportunity to take pictures with it for a fee of $10.

On the other hand, Davey Bang expressed his frustration over the situation, especially since he himself had subscribed to the BangBros website, making it a rather awkward and ironic situation for the team.


