The Bang Bros, Face Legal Battle with Adult Film Website Over Name Usage

The Bang Bros have an impressive history of competing in various wrestling promotions like BLP, GCW, and Ring of Honor. However, they now find themselves facing an unexpected challenge: a legal dispute over their name from an adult film website also called BangBros.

On Twitter (X), the tag team revealed that they received a cease and desist letter from the adult film website, raising concerns about their continued use of the name. Despite having used the name for three years, they encountered this issue, though it wasn't utilized during their appearance in ROH. August Matthews shared that he had the letter with him during the recent BLP event and offered fans the opportunity to take pictures with it for a fee of $10.

On the other hand, Davey Bang expressed his frustration over the situation, especially since he himself had subscribed to the BangBros website, making it a rather awkward and ironic situation for the team.

Not a million dollar wrestling contract pic.twitter.com/pX0R7s8A1b — August (@August_Matthewz) July 27, 2023

Guys this isn’t the real one, wasn’t gonna risk losing my 04 Corolla, we’ll have the real one at Freelance 10$ pictures with it all night come see us https://t.co/YB7FqT1Cly — August (@August_Matthewz) July 27, 2023