Jim Ross in Talks for AEW Commentary Return on Collision Following Hiatus

In the most recent installment of Grilling Jr, Jim Ross revealed that he has been in discussions with Tony Khan regarding a potential comeback to commentary for AEW Collision following his recent hiatus.

Ross had taken some time off after experiencing a fall last month, but he reassured everyone that he's been recovering well. Although Ross mentioned that nothing has been confirmed yet regarding his return, the possibility of him resuming his role in the commentary booth is being actively considered.

"Tony Khan and I have talked about what I’m going to do going forward, and it looks like I’ll have a shot at getting back on Collision on Saturdays. That seems to be my destination, but that could change. I just know that it’s going to be a huge lifestyle change for me because those shows are live on Saturday nights. I’m gonna have to DVR my games. It’s going to restrict how many games I go to live. I’ve even thought about using Jacksonville as my secondary home, which it hasn’t been because of my doctors down there. Instead, I’ve had to come back to Oklahoma, and they’ve got good doctors here. I actually think Collision fits my skill set. If I could have called that CM Punk – Samoa Joe match, I’d have been happy as a three-peckered goat."