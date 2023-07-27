WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Rampage SPOILERS For 7/28/23

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 27, 2023

AEW taped this Friday's Rampage episode at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY, following the Wednesday night Dynamite event. Here are the spoilers from the tapings, courtesy of PWInsider:

- Big Bill & Brian Cage won a tag team battle royale to earn a future AEW World Tag Team Title match after The Butcher was the final elimination. The Butcher & The Blade, Ethan Page & Brother Zay, The Hardys, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker, Serpentico & Luther, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh, Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal were the other teams.

- The advertised Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian match did not take place as AEW President Tony Khan announced that Sky was injured. Komander replaced him in the match where he went over.

- Hikaru Shida defeated Nyla Rose

