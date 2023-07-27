AEW Rampage SPOILERS For 7/28/23

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW taped this Friday's Rampage episode at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY, following the Wednesday night Dynamite event. Here are the spoilers from the tapings, courtesy of PWInsider:
- Big Bill & Brian Cage won a tag team battle royale to earn a future AEW World Tag Team Title match after The Butcher was the final elimination. The Butcher & The Blade, Ethan Page & Brother Zay, The Hardys, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker, Serpentico & Luther, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh, Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal were the other teams.
- The advertised Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian match did not take place as AEW President Tony Khan announced that Sky was injured. Komander replaced him in the match where he went over.
- Hikaru Shida defeated Nyla Rose
Freddie Prinze Jr. Hails Unmatched Chemistry of AEW World Champion MJF & Adam Cole
In the eyes of Freddie Prinze Jr., no current tag team can rival the chemistry and talent displayed by AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole.
