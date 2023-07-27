Freddie Prinze Jr. Hails Unmatched Chemistry of AEW World Champion MJF & Adam Cole

In the eyes of Freddie Prinze Jr., no current tag team can rival the chemistry and talent displayed by AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole. The dynamic duo was unexpectedly paired up during the recent AEW Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament, which they ultimately emerged victorious from.

Speaking on his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, Prinze praised the pairing, saying, "Whether you like MJF's ideas or not, each and every time he takes a big swing. He might not always hit a home run, but he'd still hit a lot of triples. You know this eventually ends in betrayal. It has to — because Adam Cole wants the belt, and MJF treats it [the belt] like his girlfriend from the '80s. But this match [against Big Bill & Brian Cage]... I had been waiting for the double clothesline because they had been setting it up for so long, and it is the weakest finisher ever — and I love that they finally won with it."

Amazed by their performance, Prinze continued, "I don't know how they're pulling this off. To have four matches together and be the best tag team, and most entertaining tag team in wrestling — even the stupid ass vignettes they do in the Chinese restaurant. I love this stuff so much!"