Lio Rush Withdrawn From GCW Event Due To Injury, Blake Christian To Replace Him

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 27, 2023

Lio Rush will not be able to participate in the upcoming GCW 'My Name Is' event, which was originally scheduled for Friday, August 4th at Harpo's Theatre in Detroit, Michigan. Rush is currently out of ring action with an injury.

Rush was set to face off against Mike Bailey at the show during the SummerSlam weekend event. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, Lio Rush has been pulled from the event. GCW has announced via Twitter that Blake Christian will take his place in the match against Mike Bailey. Fans can look forward to an exciting showdown between Mike Bailey and Blake Christian at the highly anticipated event.


Tags: #gcw #game changer wrestling #lio rush #my name is

