AR Fox Joins Mogul Embassy, Interferes in AEW Dynamite Match

During Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, a heated singles match between Swerve Strickland and Darby Allin unfolded, showcasing an intense back-and-forth battle that fueled their mutual animosity. In a surprising turn of events, AR Fox made an unexpected appearance, attacking Allin while the referee's attention was diverted. This allowed Swerve to capitalize and secure the victory with his devastating move, the House Call.

Following the match, AR Fox continued his assault on Allin, seeking retribution for their earlier altercation. However, Nick Wayne intervened to rescue Allin. Despite his valiant efforts, Wayne couldn't overcome the odds, and both Swerve and Fox unleashed a brutal beatdown on him as well. To solidify his new alliance, AR Fox donned a Mogul Embassy shirt, confirming his affiliation with the group.