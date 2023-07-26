AEW Dynamite Results for July 26th, 2023

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (7/26/2023)

The "Light the fuse ..." theme song and accompanying opening video airs to get this week's show officially off-and-running from Albany, N.Y.

We shoot inside the MVP Arena and fireworks explode as Excalibur welcomes us to the program with his usual show-opening catchphrase. He hypes AEW ALL IN coming up soon.

AEW International Championship

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. AR Fox

From there, we shoot to the ring for our opening contest. Tony Schiavone and Taz join Excalibur on commentary for a quick on-camera appearance. They run down the lineup for tonight's show and then we get ready for championship action.

A video package airs to hype up the back-story behind tonight's opening bout between Orange Cassidy and AR Fox for the AEW International Championship. The video features Darby Allin offering high praise for Fox, the same way he did for Nick Wayne recently.

Now we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song of Orange Cassidy and out comes the "Freshly Squeezed" one as "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts introduces him. He gets a big pop as he heads to the ring for his latest title defense. AR Fox settles in the ring as well.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see Cassidy has black tape on the back of his neck and on his back. Fox and Cassidy immediately get after it from the sound of the opening bell. Fox fares well early on, taking it to Cassidy with high-impact, high-risk offense.

Cassidy tries taking a moment at ringside to collect himself, but Fox gets tired of waiting and runs the ring apron and walks the ring turnbuckles like a wall, and flips backwards, splashing onto Cassidy on the floor for a big pop. Back in the ring, Cassidy hits a Stun Dog Millionaire as a counter to slow Fox down.

Orange gets in some offense, but Fox fights back and hits a twisting brainbuster for a close near fall. The fans break out in a loud "This is Awesome" chant as Cassidy rolls to the floor to re-group. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Cassidy landing a drop kick to the leg of Fox. Fox takes over from there and nearly has Cassidy dead to rights when the "Freshly Squeezed" one fires up for a comeback. He looks for the Orange Punch and then heads to the top-rope. Fox leaps up and Spanish Fly's him off the hard way.

On the hard part of the ring apron, Fox hits a rolling elbow smash and then a tornado DDT in the ring for another close near fall. Fox goes for a 450 splash but tweaks his ankle on the way down. Cassidy hits a weird pin roll-up and gets the three count to retain. Excellent match. Great performance from AR Fox getting himself more over in a losing effort.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

AR Fox Turns On Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin Is Pissed

For the cherry on top, Fox hands Cassidy his glasses in a sign of respect. Cassidy puts them on Fox to show him a tip of the cap. Cassidy turns to celebrate and Fox crunches the glasses and then takes out Cassidy with a cheap shot as the fans boo.

He goes to walk off but is confronted by an infuriated Darby Allin on the ring apron. He scolds Fox and says how embarrassing that was. Darby tells him he made a big mistake. Fox walks off.

Jon Moxley Sneak-Attacks Orange Cassidy

Now we see Cassidy recovering in the ring when out of nowhere, the Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley attacks Cassidy with a knockout shot. He hoists him up and hits his finisher on him and leaves him laying. Tough night at the office for ole' "Freshly Squeezed."

Don Callis Gives Chris Jericho A Gift And An Opportunity

We shoot to Renee Paquette, who is standing by with Don Callis and Chris Jericho. Callis says he is hearing a lot about Jericho possibly joining the Don Callis Family.

Callis tells Jericho he can arrange for a tag-team match with Konosuke Takeshita, the guy he says is the future of wrestling. He tells Jericho the best part is their match will be against Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara.

Jericho seems hesitant now but Callis tells him that he said he wanted to give Garcia and Guevara an opportunity to prove themselves as a team. Jericho says he'll do it.

Don Callis then presents him with a gift, a painting of Jericho and a young Callis as a couple of Gods. He says he knows the perfect place for it. After this wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

Jon Moxley & BCC Send A Message

We return from the break to a vignette showing HOOK at a bus stop. After that, we see Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta talking about how you don't play with fire. Castagnoli sends a message to PAC.

In walks Jon Moxley and he says what we just saw him do is what happens when you try and flex on his friends. He says anyone who thinks they're the coolest cats in the room, stay in your lane. He sends a warning to The Lucha Bros ahead of tonight's main event.

Tony Schiavone Interviews FTW Champion Jack Perry

Now the commentators send things down to the ring, where Tony Schiavone introsduces his guest at this time, the newly crowned FTW Champion Jack Perry.

Out comes Perry in HOOK's trademark orange and black colors with a shirt that reads, "I beat HOOK." We see highlights of what has transpired between Perry and HOOK over the past couple of weeks.

Perry gloats about beating HOOK and sending him on a train to nowhere. He then trashes the FTW title, saying it was created in a second-rate company. He says it's never been recognized as a legitimate title until he got his hands on it. He's the greatest wrestler to come within 100 feet of this thing.

Jack Perry takes the mic out of Schiavone's hands and tells Taz he'd of run circles around he and his friends. Jerry Lynn comes out with a mic in hand telling Jack Perry to hold up. The fans chant "Jerry! Jerry!" Lynn says ECW paved the way for this younger generation. The fans chant "ECW! ECW!"

Lynn tells Jack he'll end up getting his ass kicked if he keeps talking the way he has. Lynn knocks the mic out of Jack's hand to challenge him to a fight. Perry says he's not dressed for a fight but tells him to come to his ring next week and they'll have a proper match, and then we'll see who gets their ass kicked.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. With A Message For Taya Valkyrie

Backstage, Renee Paquette is standing by with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Paquette talks about Baker's dominant history in AEW and then mentions how she's surprised Taya Valkyrie called her out.

She admits she admires Taya and says it'll be nice to finally share the ring with her. She says she's gonna swim with the sharks tonight and prove to Taya that TBS is the Britt show.

PAC vs. Gravity

We head back inside the MVP Arena where Justin Roberts introduces the man who will be competing in singles action in our next match of the evening, "The Bastard" PAC. As he settles in the ring, we see history of PAC in AEW as Excalibur talks about him just recently returning at Blood & Guts after seven months on the shelf.

Now his music dies down and the theme for masked star Gravity hits. Out he comes as Excalibur talks us through highlights of Gravity's victory over Komander at ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 over the weekend.

Both men are in the ring and ready to rock and roll. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The two show off their muscles and then have an off-mic argument in the middle of the ring before finally mixing it up.

Gravity drops PAC with a picture-perfect dropkick and then hits a wild flipping turning move out of the corner into a big drop kick. Gravity plays to the crowd as he runs across the ring and then hits a springboard bounce onto his feet in the ring, where he hits a turning elbow / forearm to the grill of "The Bastard."

We see PAC hit a baseball slide drop kick on Gravity on the floor, but the masked man takes back over after that. He knocks PAC out to the floor and hits a wild star-splash type moonsault that gets the crowd on their feet. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see PAC has established a firm control of the offense. We see a shot of the Blackpool Combat Club watching on a monitor backstage. The commentators remind us that PAC walked out on them at the Blood & Guts match. PAC hits an insane super-brain-buster off the top rope and then locks in his submission finisher for the tap out win. Great match. Afterwards, PAC refuses to let go of the hold.

Winner: PAC

MJF & Adam Cole Talk About Titles And Friendships

We see exclusive post-match footage from last week after AEW Champion MJF and Adam Cole won the Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament and earned a shot at the AEW Tag-Team Championships held by FTR.

MJF talks down Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in hilarious fashion and then Adam Cole talks about how this journey began as a quest to get to gold, but now it's about friendship. He tells MJF he's not just his friend, he's becoming one of his best friends and he really means that.

Friedman tells Cole that win, lose or draw he's gonna give Cole a rematch for the AEW Championship after they battle FTR. Cole asks if MJF really means that. Roderick Strong runs in and says he saw the look in MJF's eye and he's a liar.

Cole calms Strong down. Cole tells Strong he loves him like a brother, but he's acting insane and possessive. He tells him he's pushing him away. He says he has other friends. He says he's gonna go talk to MJF. Strong tells Cole he's making a big mistake. We head to another commercial break.

FTR Send A Message To MJF & Adam Cole

When we return, Renee Paquette is backstage with FTR from last week. They talk about how they respect Adam Cole, but they don't care for MJF. They reference their days in The Pinnacle and how every time someone gets to know MJF, they leave MJF. They vow to leave AEW Collision on Saturday with their tag-team titles in tact.

Shane "Swerve" Strickland vs. Darby Allin

Now we head back inside the MVP Arena in Albany, New York where we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme music of Shane "Swerve" Strickland. Out he comes accompanied by Prince Nana.

We see highlights of what led to this bout tonight between Swerve and his scheduled opponent, AEW fan-favorite Darby Allin. He settles into the ring and his theme music dies down.

The theme for Darby Allin plays and the crowd goes wild. He makes his way out and he rides his skateboard down to the ring as Nick Wayne joins him and hangs out in his corner on the floor at ringside.

From there, the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see some good back-and-forth action coming out of the gate. After a couple of minutes, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the bout continues.

When we return from the break, we see Swerve in firm control of the offense. He hits a leaping flat-liner and then a huge suplex for a close near fall. We see several close back-and-forth near falls and then a big spot where both crash and burn on the floor at ringside.

Darby goes for a big dive out to the floor but he dives right into a leaping knee / kick from Swerve. The fans react with a loud "Holy sh*t!" chant. Back in the ring, Swerve heads to the top and hits his Swerve Stomp for a close near fall.

Swerve takes Darby to the top-rope and picks him up for a super-body slam, but Darby flips over and counters on the way down with a Stun-Dog Millionaire. Moments later, we see Swerve take Darby off the top-rope with a crazy move that sees Darby bounce off the ring apron on the way down. The fans react with a loud "Holy sh*t!" chant.

As Darby struggles to beat the count back into the ring, someone runs out in a blue hoodie with the hood up and runs him into the ring post. Swerve brings Darby in the ring and hits his finisher for the pin fall victory. Great match.

Winner: Shane "Swerve" Strickland

AR Fox Reveals Himself As Mystery Attacker

Once the match wraps up, we see AR Fox reveal himself as the mystery attacker. He further beats down Darby with Swerve. Nick Wayne tries to make the save but is beat down with a skateboard for his efforts.

J.A.S. Confronts Chris Jericho

We shoot backstage and we see Renee Paquette standing by with the J.A.S. except Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia. Up walks Chris Jericho and the J.A.S. guys say they want answers.

They go into the locker room to talk and see Chris Jericho's painting gift from Don Callis. Jericho tries to make small talk and then the J.A.S. members talk about whether or not Jericho has his head in things.

Anna Jay A.S. speaks up and tells Jericho he's being selfish. She says they all appreciate Jericho but he doesn't appreciate them. Even "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard talks serious, telling Jericho it looks easy for him to do what he's doing and to figure out what the right thing is -- fast. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Taya Valkyrie

When we return from the break, we head back inside the MVP Arena where "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts formally introduces Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

The former AEW Women's Champion and 2022 Owen Hart Cup winner makes her way to the ring for our next match of the evening. She settles inside the squared circle and her theme music dies down.

Now the entrance tune for Taya Valkyrie hits and out she comes for this first-time-ever match-up against Britt Baker.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Baker starts off strong but Valkyrie quickly takes over and begins a prolonged run in control of the offense.

As we head to a mid-match commercial break, we see Taya Valkyrie beating the piss out of Baker with unrelenting ground and pound as the referee warns her.

When we return from the commercials, we see Baker start to fight back into the offensive driver's seat. Baker ends up getting the LockJaw for the submission win in a good match.

Winner: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Blackpool Combat Club vs. Best Friends vs. Lucha Bros

It's main event time!

The familiar sounds of The Best Friends' theme hits and out comes Chuck Taylor and Trent Baretta for our final match of the evening. As they settle in the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we hear The Lucha Bros theme and out comes Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix, accompanied by Alex Abrahantes. They settle in the ring and their music cuts off.

Now the familiar sounds of "Wild Thing" plays and out comes the Blackpool Combat Club duo of Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli, accompanied by Wheeler Yuta, making their custom entrance through the crowd as usual.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our final bout of this week's show. The action immediately breaks out and spills out to the floor, where the BCC guys quickly start dominating any-and-everyone in sight.

Back in the ring, one after another, for what felt like forever, the guys from each team hit back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back high spots that has the crowd in Albany going into a frenzy. Castagnoli and Mox are still in the offensive driver's seats when the smoke clears and the dust settles.

The fans chant "Moxley! Moxley!" as one of only two "heels" in the match continues to dominate and enjoy the majority of the love from the fans. Castagnoli goes to work on Fenix as the legal two men in the ring. Fenix finally hits a super kick and makes the tag to Trent.

BCC take back over and Mox drags Trent into his corner to make the tag back to Claudio, who picks up where he left off as we head to a mid-match commercial break while the action in our three-way tag-team main event continues.

When we return from the break, we see the BCC guys dominating until things go off the rails. Orange Cassidy comes out beating down everyone in sight. Mox runs out to deal with him. In the ring, Trent hits a big spot for a close near fall, but then The Lucha Bros take him out and score the pin fall victory.

All three teams keep brawling after the match, as well as Cassidy. Excalibur then confirms Jon Moxley vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Trent Baretta for next week's 200th episode special of Dynamite. On that note, this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: The Lucha Bros