"I Got Me a Walking Stick, Goddamn!" - Jim Ross Provides Positive Health Update Following Fall

Jim Ross recently shared another health update following a bad fall he experienced in early June. Despite the challenges, Ross remains optimistic and is making progress toward recovery, albeit using a walking stick these days. His primary concern now is ensuring that his radiation wound doesn't become infected.

The Hall of Famer discussed his health journey in a recent interview on the Grillin JR podcast, shedding light on his visits to the chiropractor and the improving condition of his sciatica.

"It’s been good. The chiropractor visit has been very well-timed. I got another one later today. I’m sore as hell. I feel like I got beat up, with just pushing and prodding and twisting and so forth. But I’ve gotten some good, timely relief on the sciatica, which is a bitch. Those of you who have had to experience know exactly what I’m taking about. I went like three days, I couldn’t walk. I crawled or I limped, or I pulled myself here or there"

"I got me a walking stick, goddamn, I hate that. So anyhow, it’s better. My radiation wound seems to be healing, but it’s just so slow. They’re very concerned about infection, which I don’t want to get that infected because that’s not good business. So I’m on some heavy ass antibiotics. One more treatment today, then I’ll fly back to Jacksonville on Thursday as we’re talking here today, and move on. So it’s all good"

WNS wishes Jim Ross all the very best with his recovery.