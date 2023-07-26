Dustin Rhodes' AEW Contract Expiration Date Revealed

In a recent report, there's a notable update on Dustin Rhodes' AEW contract. Initially, Rhodes mentioned in an interview last December that his contract would be up in July of this year. However, according to Fightful Select, the contract's expiration date has been extended, and it is now set to end in September 2024.

Details surrounding whether an extension was signed or the factors that led to the revised expiration date remain undisclosed. The outlet only confirmed the new contract end date. Rhodes had previously stated in the original interview:

"I made the decision, the end of July, my contract is up and I’m going to be done in-ring, or at least tone way down. I don’t know if that’s going to be it because when we say we’re retiring, we always comeback and you never say never, but that’s what I’m looking for, an end date for my in-ring wrestling career."