Reason Behind RUSH Staying with AEW Over WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 26, 2023

As mentioned earlier, Rush took to Twitter to make a significant announcement: he has officially signed a new contract with AEW, despite reports of WWE expressing interest in him.

In a Twitter post, Jose The Assistant expressed the following:

"RUSH re-signed with #AEW because of how much concern Tony showed for Rush’s wife and newborn. Family is important to Rush, seeing how much Tony cared is what solidified the deal. There were other offers, but NEVER any consideration to go, AEW cares, Tony cares about his people."

