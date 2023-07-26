Samoa Joe Envisions a Wrestling-Themed Suicide Squad

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, AEW star Samoa Joe revealed his picks for a wrestling-based version of DC Comics' Suicide Squad, known as Task Force X. Joe enthusiastically shared his dream team, stating:

"Very easy for me to put together. So firstly, I would be on there myself, just because if I’m going to commit these guys to have bombs put in their heads, I’d have the common decency to put one in mine and be out there with them. I’d definitely have The Hardys with me. They’re unpredictable brothers, you never know what they’re going to do. Jeff is always on some weird thing, I’m pretty sure he has a superpower, (he) just hasn’t figured it out yet. They’d definitely be in there. Iron Sheik, if he was around, God rest his soul. I need somebody to be on the microphone, on the loudspeaker blasting, talking trash. I’d have ‘Sheiky Baby’ doing that for them. I think with that crew, you can take over a continent."