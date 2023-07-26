AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2023: Pre-Sale Starts Tomorrow, Code

The exclusive pre-sale for AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2023 commences tomorrow morning at 10:00 am EST. This highly-anticipated event is set to take place on September 20 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Wrestling fans can secure their tickets using the pre-sale code HJM912.

In addition to AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, fans can look forward to the taping of Rampage Grand Slam at the same event. For those who miss the pre-sale, tickets for the event will become available to the general public on Friday, July 28, in the morning.

Make sure to mark your calendars!