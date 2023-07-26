WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dusty Rhodes Expresses Displeasure Over Stardust Role, Encourages Cody Rhodes to Leave WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 26, 2023

American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes, set to premiere on Peacock on July 31st, is a compelling documentary that chronicles Rhodes' remarkable WWE return.

Back in 2016, Cody Rhodes made the tough decision to leave WWE due to mounting frustrations with his portrayal as the comedic Stardust character. This persona was created in 2014 to mirror his brother Dustin's iconic Goldust character. It became a source of dissatisfaction for Cody, who sought to break free.

The documentary features an insightful clip where Cody candidly discusses his exasperation with the Stardust character. He reveals that his father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes, once offered him a straightforward suggestion to quit the company. 

Teil, Cody's sister, also shares her recollections in the documentary. She remembers how their father was genuinely upset to see Cody confined to such a role, feeling that it hindered his chances of becoming a world champion in the company.

"My dad called me and he was upset. He said he’ll never be world champ in this."

Ultimately, Cody Rhodes took the courageous step of leaving WWE and charted a new path for himself on the independent wrestling scene. His journey led to the formation of All Elite Wrestling after the success of All Out in 2018, where he could explore his creative freedom.

Source: people.com
Tags: #wwe #dusty rhodes #cody rhodes

