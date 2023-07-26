WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tommy Dreamer Applauds AEW's Unique Branding of Blood & Guts

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 26, 2023

Tommy Dreamer Applauds AEW's Unique Branding of Blood & Guts

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer expressed his admiration for how AEW has established Blood & Guts as their distinct rendition of Hell in a Cell or War Games cage matches. He praised the innovative aspects of the match, such as the platform on top of the cage, allowing wrestlers to perform moves and the dramatic opening where Matt Jackson made it rain tacks. Dreamer commended AEW's approach of making the match an annual special event, building its significance over the four years of the company's existence.

Notably, Dreamer highlighted that Blood & Guts offered a unique experience for fans, evident in the enthusiastic response from the packed audience in Boston. He credited the talent for delivering an exceptional match that resonated with the viewers.

"I really like how AEW has made their own Hell in a Cell or War Games, made it special and made it unique to AEW. Ienjoyed the top of the cage almost having a platform and when the wrestlers went up there, they were able to do moves. I love the opening of the cage, where Matt Jackson made it rain tacks — I thought that was brilliant and into the double back-drop. I enjoyed that because also for branding purposes, the fact they do it once a year, really makes it special. They did an excellent job in the four years of existence of AEW to make this match mean something. You don’t always have to fall off the top of the cage, you don’t always need to do these certain things."

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #tommy dreamer #blood and guts #blood amp guts

