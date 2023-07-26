Matt Hardy Recalls Wrestlers' Court Involving Kane's Plane Tickets and Undertaker's 'Jack Daniels' Bribe

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW star Matt Hardy recalled an amusing incident when he and his brother Jeff found themselves in wrestlers' court over plane tickets. The duo had been offered first-class tickets by Michael Hayes, initially trying to decline the gesture, but eventually accepting the offer. However, to their surprise, it was later revealed that the tickets belonged to Kane.

Matt Hardy recounted, "JBL tells us right before the court, he said, ‘Look guys, we know you guys didn’t mean to do this. Michael’s the one who put you up in the first-class seat, it’s on him at the end of the day. So, we’re really going for him. You guys just be good, make sure you guys get the Undertaker a fifth of Jack [Daniels]. He said, ‘If you get that, you can buy off the judge.'"

According to Hardy, JBL presented their case in "court," stating that the Hardys unknowingly disrespected Kane because they thought they were acting like "big shots." Furthermore, they learned that the Undertaker would accept a bribe of Jack Daniels. In the end, Michael Hayes was found guilty, and his punishment was to buy Kane lunch every day for a month.