Alex Shelley Throws Down the Gauntlet: Challenges Hiroshi Tanahashi at IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United 2

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 26, 2023

In a bold move, World Champion Alex Shelley extended a challenge to Hiroshi Tanahashi in a video shared by IMPACT Wrestling. Reminiscing about their time together in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Shelley expressed his admiration for Tanahashi, who was like a respected senpai to him. However, he made it clear that he's now the joker, and on August 20th, at the renowned 2300 Arena, he's willing to put his title on the line.

With confidence, Shelley declared his status as the best in the world and eagerly awaits Tanahashi's response to the challenge.

IMPACT Wrestling Teases Major International Announcement

As per a report from PWInsider.com, IMPACT Wrestling has a significant international announcement scheduled for this upcoming Thursday morni

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 26, 2023 08:38AM


Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #njpw #multiverse united 2 #alex shelley #hiroshi tanahashi

