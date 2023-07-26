Alex Shelley Throws Down the Gauntlet: Challenges Hiroshi Tanahashi at IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United 2

In a bold move, World Champion Alex Shelley extended a challenge to Hiroshi Tanahashi in a video shared by IMPACT Wrestling. Reminiscing about their time together in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Shelley expressed his admiration for Tanahashi, who was like a respected senpai to him. However, he made it clear that he's now the joker, and on August 20th, at the renowned 2300 Arena, he's willing to put his title on the line.

With confidence, Shelley declared his status as the best in the world and eagerly awaits Tanahashi's response to the challenge.

BREAKING: @fakekinkade has laid out a HUGE challenge to @tanahashi1_100 for an IMPACT World Championship match at #MultiverseUnited2 on August 20 in the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA! @njpwglobal



Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/QqMDilHO7V pic.twitter.com/hvjiaqAFAe — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 26, 2023