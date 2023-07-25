WWE NXT Results For July 25th, 2023

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (7/25/2023)

The usual "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature narrated by John Cena flashes on the screen to officially get this week's show underway.

Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley Kick Off The Show

We see highlights of Dominik Mysterio's win over Wes Lee last week to capture the NXT North American Championship.

Now we shoot inside the CWC where the theme for The Judgment Day plays and out comes the brand new NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio accompanied by his "Mami," WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

The two head to the ring to get the show started, as Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the Great American Bash 2023 "go-home" edition of NXT on USA.

Rhea Ripley starts things off on the mic gloating as the fans boo. "Dirty" Dom tries to speak, and of course, the boos drown him out. Wes Lee's theme hits and out he comes.

Before he can say much of anything, Mustafa Ali comes out. Ali ends up calling Lee stupid for letting himself lose his title. This leads to the two brawling to end the segment. Dom says he'll see either of them at Great American Bash.

Tony D'Angelo & Stacks Confronted By Lucien Price & Bronco Nima

Now we shoot backstage and we see Tony D'Angelo and Stacks talking about their goal of capturing the NXT Tag-Team Championships. They are then confronted by Lucien Price and Bronca Nima. The two teams argue the others' street credentials.

The Schism vs. Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams & Ilja Dragunov

From there, we head back inside the CWC where The Schism make their way to the ring. Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler settle inside and then their music dies down.

The theme for NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes hits and out he comes with Trick Williams. The two will team up with Ilja Dragunov for six man tag team action in tonight's opener.

On that note, we shoot to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see Lyra Valkyria in a backstage interview. She says she called out Rhea Ripley for tonight because it's time to see where she stands and to prove herself.

Back inside the CWC, Ilja Dragunov's theme hits and out he comes to join Trick and 'Melo Game for the opening contest here on the final show before Sunday's NXT Great American Bash 2023 special event.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Gacy and Hayes kick things off for their respective teams. Williams tags in after Hayes establishes the early control. He hits a picture perfect drop kick but then gets overtaken by Gacy, who tags out.

Soon after that, we head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see some back-and-forth action until the finish, which sees those mystery masked members of The Schism / Dyad at ringside. In the ring, Dragunov makes the tag to Hayes, who hits his finisher for the win.

Winners: Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams & Ilja Dragunov

Von Wagner vs. Javier Bernal

When we return from the break, we head to the ring for our next match of the evening. Out comes Javier Bernal. He settles in the ring and his entrance tune dies down.

Out next is his opponent, Von Wagner, accompanied by Robert Stone. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Wagner immediately blasts through Bernal with ease. He then hits his finisher and scores the easy squash match victory. Afterwards, he puts Bernal through a table, but then is violently assaulted by Bron Breakker as Vic Joseph yells "WHY?!" on commentary.

Winner: Von Wagner

Trick Williams Wants To Beat Down Ilja Dragunov

We shoot backstage and we see Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov talking when up walks a heated Trick Williams. He and Dragunov have heated words as Hayes tries calming them down. Hayes fails in calming them down as the two seem to want to fight each other.

Gable Steveson's Big Announcement ...

We see Gable Steveson walking the hallways backstage as the commentators hype his big announcement coming up next. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

When we return, the former Olympic gold medalist and NCAA two-time champion makes his way to the ring. He talks about how he could go to college and win a third NCAA title or go for another gold medal in the Olympics.

He says or he could make his NXT announcement right now. He goes to make his announcement, but right when he does, out comes Baron Corbin telling Gable to think before he makes his decision.

Corbin tells him to go back to college and win another national title. He tells Steveson about his own issues and how they could be Gable's future. He tells Gable he is a great white shark and he smells blood.

Gable says he made his decision easier and challenges him to a match at Great American Bash. He hits a couple of high suplexes on Corbin, who runs off pissed.

Kendo Stick Match

Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade

When we return from the break, we see Dominik Mysterio helping Rhea Ripley stretch backstage when he seems nervous about taking a triple-threat match against Mustafa Ali and Wes Lee at NXT Great American Bash. She reminds him that "Mami is always right."

Back in the arena, Dana Brooke makes her way to the ring with Kelani Jordan by her side for the scheduled Kendo Stick match against Cora Jade.

"The Resident Mean Girl of NXT" is out next and she and Brooke end up duking it out at ringside before she even makes it into the ring. They continue to fight on the floor as fans chant for "Cora!" as Brooke throws her over the commentary desk.

Brooke grabs a kendo stick and walks over to Jade, who trips her and she flat-backs on the commentary desk. She starts beating the crap out of Brooke with a Kendo stick.

The fight finally gets back in the ring where Jade continues to beat Brooke down. She puts together a stack of Kendo sticks and slams Brooke on them. She grabs a Kendo stick and chokes Brooke and yanks back on her busted cheek-bone with it.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see Brooke drop toe-hold Jade onto a chair and then wear her out with a Kendo stick before getting a special pink Kendo stick from Kelani at ringside to finish her off for a big win.

Winner: Dana Brooke

Tony D'Angelo & Stacks vs. Lucien Price & Bronco Nima

We shoot backstage and we see Carmelo Hayes trying to talk Ilja Dragunov out of his beef with Trick Williams. Dragunov won't be talked out of it, however, and warns 'Melo that he'll break Trick tonight and then him on Sunday.

Back inside the CWC, Tony D'Angelo and Stacks make their way out to a big pop for our next match of the evening. As they head to the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, the newcomers duo of Lucien Price and Bronco Nima make their way out and head to the ring. Scrypts joins Vic and Booker on special guest commentary for this one.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running. The commentary focuses more on Scrypts and why he turned on Axiom than the action in the ring, which sees D'Angelo and Stacks dominating things early on.

When D'Angelo loses focus and talks trash, he gets double-teamed by Nima and Price, who shift the offensive momentum in their favor. As the action continues in the ring, the camera shot shows Scrypts on commentary getting blindsided by Axiom.

In the ring, the distraction from Axiom and Scrypts at ringside allows D'Angelo to get the tag and take over on offense. D'Angelo and Stacks hit their Bada-Bing double team finisher for the win.

After the match, Gallus appears on the big screen to send a message to D'Angelo and Stacks, vowing victory in their tag-title showdown at Great American Bash.

Winners: Tony D'Angelo & Stacks

Dijak Sends A Message To Eddy Thorpe

We see Dijak in a vignette where he sends a message to Eddy Thorpe, explaining his attack on him and his determination to make it clear he's the tough guy on campus at NXT. We then head to another commercial break.

Roxanne Perez Attacks Blair Davenport At A Local Store

When we return from the break, we see Xion Clark sitting in the crowd watching tonight's action. From there, the commentators confirm Gable Steveson vs. Baron Corbin for Great American Bash.

After that, we are shown exclusive footage of Roxanne Perez attacking Blair Davenport at a local store while she was on Instagram Live. A wild brawl took place between the two that completely trashed the store. A Weapons Wild Match between the two is announced.

Meta-Four Host Supernova Sessions

Now we shoot back inside the CWC where Meta-Four are with a still super depressed and in a wheelchair, Noam Dar, for a special edition of Supernova Sessions.

Noam Dar is still numb from medicine and/or depression like Linda McMahon back in the day. The Meta-Four try and hype him up but he sits there drooling on himself in a depression.

They present Noam Dar with the Heritage Cup trophy, which they somehow have possession of again. Noam Dar springs to life and gets super excited. He gloats about how sweet it is to be the best ever once again.

Now Nathan Frazer's theme hits and out he comes with Dragon Lee and in his arms, the real Heritage Cup trophy. He asks if he's going crazy or if he's seeing double. Dam claims he didn't ever lose the Heritage Cup. Frazer says just like the cup he has, he's a massive fraud.

A big brawl breaks out and Dam and Meta-Four are left heading to the back while the others stand tall in the ring.

Chase U Prepares Thea Hail For Great American Bash

Now we shoot to a special training video package that shows Andre Chase and Duke Hudson getting Thea Hail ready for her second title match showdown against NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at Sunday's NXT Great American Bash 2023 show.

Rhea Ripley vs. Lyra Valkyria

After the package wraps up, we return inside the CWC where the familiar sounds of Rhea Ripley's theme plays. Out comes the WWE Women's World Champion ready for her scheduled one-on-one showdown against Lyra Valkyria.

As "Mami" heads to the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo in exclusive footage after their fallout last week. They ask if they are chasing women or glory.

Back live inside the CWC, the theme for Lyra Valkyria hits and out she comes for the match that she requested when she called out Rhea Ripley after WWE Monday Night Raw last night.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Ripley immediately takes it to Valkyria and backs her into a corner, shouting at her about getting what she asked for. Valkyria eventually gets in some hope spots but Ripley easily takes back over.

On that note, we shift gears and head to a mid-match commercial break as the match continues. When we return, we see Valkyria amping up for a big comeback on offense. She knocks Ripley out to the floor and hits a diving dropkick to Dominik Mysterio at ringside.

Back in the ring, she hits a top rope splash for a close near fall. After Ripley kicks out, however, she takes back over and hits her Rip Tide finisher for the victory. She grabs Lyra by the face afterwards and yells at her to prove her right and beat Jacy Jane on Sunday.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

Trick Williams Calls Out Ilja Dragunov

Now we see Trick Williams by himself walking the hallways backstage. The commentators hype up him calling out Ilja Dragunov when we return. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

When we return, the commentators run down the lineup for Sunday's Great American Bash show and then we head to the ring for our main event segment.

Trick Williams makes his way down to the ring. He tells Dragunov that Hayes is gonna handle him on Sunday but right now isn't about that. He tells him to come out here and fight.

Dragunov makes his way out and Trick runs up and dropkicks him in the aisle. He beats Dragunov down as fans chant "Whoop that Trick!" He hits a big slam on the floor, but after that, Dragunov comes to life and starts hitting vicious suplexes over and over again on Trick on the floor.

He rolls him in the ring and continues beating him down in the corner, hitting him with rapid-fire vicious chops until he slumps down to the mat. He picks him up and does the same thing again. Dragunov hits his running leaping forearm smash onto an already unconscious Trick -- twice.

He picks up the lifeless Trick and hurls hin into the corner. He shouts at him and goes to hit his finisher on him in the corner. Carmelo Hayes hits the ring to try and get in between them, but ends up getting run over by an unsuspecting Dragunov. Afterwards, Dragunov looks upset that that happened.

He picks up the mic and the title and tells 'Melo he's a man of honor, which is rare. He tells him to hang onto Trick after Sunday because it's all he'll have left after he takes his NXT Championship. He poses with the title and that's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!