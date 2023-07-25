World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match Set for 7/25 NWA Powerrr

NWA is rapidly approaching their momentous 75th Anniversary weekend. Marking the journey towards this milestone, the next episode of NWA Powerrr is scheduled to premiere on YouTube on July 25th.

The World Junior Heavyweight Championship will be on the line as Kerry Morton, accompanied by Ricky Morton, defends the prestigious title against a formidable challenger, Matt Vine. Additionally, fans can expect an intense clash between the victorious duo of the 2023 Crockett tournament, Trevor Murdoch and Mike Knox, as they face off against the formidable team of SCHAFF and Russ Jones.

Another thrilling encounter is set to take place between Odinson & Jordan Clearwater and The Country Gentlemen, A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews. This match guarantees non-stop action and excitement as both teams vie for victory.

Moreover, Jax Dane, under the watchful guidance of Chris Silvio, Esq., is set to take on Carnage, who will have Aron Stevens in his corner.

Lastly, fans can look forward to witnessing an epic showdown between Blake Troop, accompanied by Chris Silvio, Esq., and Mims.