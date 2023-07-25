WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT: Go-Home Build for The Great American Bash

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 25, 2023

Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT: Go-Home Build for The Great American Bash

Preview for Tonight's WWE NXT: Go-Home Build for The Great American Bash

Tonight's WWE NXT episode is set to deliver an action-packed show as it builds up to The Great American Bash 2023. The night will kick off with the newly crowned NXT North American Champion, Dominik Mysterio, and the formidable WWE Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley. Later, Ripley will take on Lyra Valkyria in a non-title match, promising an electrifying encounter.

Moreover, Gable Steveson will make an appearance to reveal his decision on what lies ahead in his future within NXT.

In addition to that, a fiery showdown is scheduled as Dana Brooke and Cora Jade go head-to-head in a a Kendo Stick match.

The show will also feature a blockbuster six-person tag team match, featuring NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, along with Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov, taking on the formidable trio of Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid.

Cody Rhodes Claims Wrestling Journalist Wade Keller Led "Disinformation Campaign" Over AEW Exit

In early 2022, Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi sent shockwaves through the wrestling world with the surprising announcement of their departu [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 25, 2023 09:45AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82971/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer