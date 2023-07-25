Preview for Tonight's WWE NXT: Go-Home Build for The Great American Bash

Tonight's WWE NXT episode is set to deliver an action-packed show as it builds up to The Great American Bash 2023. The night will kick off with the newly crowned NXT North American Champion, Dominik Mysterio, and the formidable WWE Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley. Later, Ripley will take on Lyra Valkyria in a non-title match, promising an electrifying encounter.

Moreover, Gable Steveson will make an appearance to reveal his decision on what lies ahead in his future within NXT.

In addition to that, a fiery showdown is scheduled as Dana Brooke and Cora Jade go head-to-head in a a Kendo Stick match.

The show will also feature a blockbuster six-person tag team match, featuring NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, along with Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov, taking on the formidable trio of Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid.