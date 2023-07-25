WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash Critiques AEW Programming For Overemphasis on Blood and Spotfests

In the latest episode of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared his thoughts on AEW programming, expressing concerns about the promotion's failure to expand its viewership. Nash believes that AEW's focus on excessive blood and spotfests has confined them to a specific demographic, hindering their ability to attract a broader audience. According to him, this is the reason why they haven't been able to grow their viewership, while WWE, in the meantime, has been achieving commendable ratings.

It's worth noting that AEW's recent edition of Dynamite, which featured the intense Blood & Guts match, saw a significant spike in viewership. With 953,000 viewers and a 0.34 rating, it marked the show's highest viewership since March and the best key demographic rating since February.