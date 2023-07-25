Brandon Cutler Reveals Real Reason for Limited Involvement in AEW Feud with Blackpool Combat Club

"The real reason Brandon Cutler's limited appearance during the Elite's AEW feud with the Blackpool Combat Club, culminating at Blood & Guts, has finally been disclosed. As a loyal member of The Elite, Cutler discussed his minimal involvement in the match that occurred on July 19, 2023, and the preceding angles with Comedy Store Wrestling.

He revealed that it was his own idea for both himself and Michael Nakazawa to be taken out in April on AEW Dynamite. Cutler explained, "In all honesty, that was an idea I had for that angle, being that there are 10 people involved in the BCC vs. The Elite match at Blood & Guts. Every time they had those brawls, I found myself outside the ring with a camera, wondering whether I should get hit, fight, or just record the action. After a few instances, I suggested to everyone, 'What if BCC takes Nak and me out for this angle?' The goal was to reduce the number of participants since there were already many individuals involved."

He further described how he proposed different ways for him and Nakazawa to be taken out to serve the storyline, saying, "I suggested, 'What if you guys do something more gruesome, like what they did to Hangman with the screwdriver and Don clubbed him, causing a nasty gash on his head?' The idea was to have us incapacitated for the rest of the angle so that we wouldn't overcrowd the narrative with too many characters. Everyone liked the concept, and it turned into a discussion about how brutally they could beat us up. Eventually, what you saw on screen was the end result."

Regarding his future plans with The Elite, Cutler admitted uncertainty, as wrestling often holds surprises until the last minute. He said, "I honestly don't know when I'll be coming out with The Young Bucks again. Wrestling's beauty lies in the unpredictability. Sometimes you show up with no plans, and suddenly, you're assigned a role for the week. It keeps things exciting."

Reflecting on his position on the roster, Cutler considered the possibility of exploring a more serious wrestling persona but acknowledged the value of his comedic stooge role. He pointed out, "There's a part of me that could do something with the dragon gimmick again or take on a serious wrestler persona. On the other hand, there's a scarcity of comedic characters in AEW. We have great wrestlers, high fliers, technical experts, and impressive mic skills, but not many dedicated to humor. I believe I excel in comedy, and I'm willing to embrace that unique role. Being one of the comedy guys suits me fine."

In summary, Brandon Cutler's reduced involvement in the AEW feud with the Blackpool Combat Club was a result of his own creative suggestion to maintain the storyline's focus. While unsure of his future appearances with The Elite, he acknowledged the value of his comedic role amidst a roster filled with top-level talent."