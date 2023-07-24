Jeff Hardy's AEW Ambitions: Dynamite Return, Championships, and CM Punk Rematch

AEW superstar Jeff Hardy engaged in a conversation with Muscle Man Malcolm during MCW Pro Wrestling's Fan Jam event last weekend. Among various topics discussed, Hardy shared his ambitions to return to AEW Dynamite, win the AEW Tag Team and AEW World Championship, and the possibility of facing CM Punk again.

When asked about his experience on AEW Rampage, Hardy revealed his determination to elevate himself back to the main show, AEW Dynamite. He acknowledged that while Rampage may be considered the "B" show, he remains committed to giving the fans what they want and providing a memorable experience.

"I think it's a constant battle for me to elevate myself back to the Dynamite show, hopefully, eventually, but yeah, it is kind of the 'B' show, but you just go out there and still give the people what they want, get their money's worth," said Hardy.

"Naturally, the ultimate goal is the AEW World tag team championships. We were so close before I got myself into the hell of a mess that I got myself into. But now that I'm coming out of that, it's within reach, so we're using the Rampage moments to hopefully, eventually, create huge Dynamite moments."

Jeff expressed his desire to achieve one last significant milestone before retiring from active competition—the AEW World Championship.

"It's like the last run, the last Hardy Boys run, and I still have hopes deep within my soul that I'm going to have one more solo World Championship title reign."

When questioned about wrestling MJF for the top prize in AEW, Hardy didn't appear particularly enthusiastic about the idea.

"Hopefully somebody else," said Hardy. "It just makes me.. every time I hear, 'The Devil on a different level' I just chuckle, that's so silly, he's a poet and he doesn't know it. Anybody, it's one of the goals I've set for myself, before it's all said and done, to look back and say, 'Yeah, you came out of your own personal hell and achieved a World Championship within your own personal heaven once again.' So that would make everything complete.

Regarding a potential rematch with CM Punk, Jeff Hardy indicated that he hasn't dwelled on it extensively, but he acknowledged the profound significance of their history.

"Ultimately, I could see us having another match and I think it would bizarre in the best of ways."