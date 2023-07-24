WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Rampage Scores Impressive Viewership Increase For July 21 Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 24, 2023

The latest live viewership data for AEW Rampage has been revealed, and the numbers are up. The show, airing in the 10 pm ET timeslot on Friday, drew in 415,000 viewers and obtained a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT.

Comparing it to last week's performance in the same timeslot, Rampage showed significant growth, as it had 310,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating. This made last week the highest total viewership for Rampage since April 14.

The episode featured TBS Champion Kris Statlander facing off against Marina Shafir, a Royal Rampage battle royal to determine a TNT Title shot at All Out, and The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. QTV.


