WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Latest WWE Friday Night SmackDown Ratings on FS1 See Expected Decline

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 24, 2023

Latest WWE Friday Night SmackDown Ratings on FS1 See Expected Decline

The most recent episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown experienced a decline in ratings, as anticipated. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show garnered an average of 1.230 million viewers on FS1, which is notably lower compared to the 2.309 million viewers it had on FOX in the previous week.

In the crucial 18-49 demographic, the show achieved a rating of 0.36, down from the 0.62 rating it attained just a week ago.

This decline in ratings was expected due to FS1's limited reach compared to a widely available broadcast network like FOX. Nonetheless, the episode still marked the highest-rated FS1 edition of SmackDown to date. 


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #fs1 #ratings

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82962/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer