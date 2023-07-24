Latest WWE Friday Night SmackDown Ratings on FS1 See Expected Decline

The most recent episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown experienced a decline in ratings, as anticipated. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show garnered an average of 1.230 million viewers on FS1, which is notably lower compared to the 2.309 million viewers it had on FOX in the previous week.

In the crucial 18-49 demographic, the show achieved a rating of 0.36, down from the 0.62 rating it attained just a week ago.

This decline in ratings was expected due to FS1's limited reach compared to a widely available broadcast network like FOX. Nonetheless, the episode still marked the highest-rated FS1 edition of SmackDown to date.