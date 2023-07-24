After Blood and Guts, AEW Star Reveals Unfortunate Encounter: "I Had A Thumbtack In My Wiener"

On the July 19 episode of AEW Dynamite, The Golden Elite emerged victorious in a hard-fought Blood & Guts Match against Blackpool Combat Club and other formidable opponents. Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Kota Ibushi showcased their tenacity to secure the win, but not without enduring a brutal onslaught of weapons, including thumbtacks and a bed of nails.

In the aftermath of the intense encounter, The Elite took some time on Being The Elite to recover from their battle wounds. Omega playfully quipped that he might be getting too old for such grueling matches and pondered if they were transitioning into "garbage wrestling" instead of their comedic style.

Kenny Omega: I’m getting too old for this shit. Maybe never again, I don’t know. At least give it a couple months.

Matt Jackson: We’ve been in a lot of hardcore matches lately.

KO: Yeah, what’s wrong with us? Are we into garbage wrestling now? I thought we were comedy wrestlers, not garbage wrestlers.

MJ: I think I need to go back to the tag division just so I can have wrestling matches again.

KO: I think I should go do super long and difficult singles matches.

MJ: I’m sore, I’m grumpy, I’m jet lagged. I have thumbtacks up my ass. I am ready to get a bite to eat. How are you?

Nick Jackson: I had a thumbtack in my weiner.

MJ: Inside your actual weiner? What is the hole, the urethra? Is that what it’s called?

NJ: It hurt so bad.

MJ: I bet because of that, though, you’re probably kind of hungry.

NJ: Yeah, the thumb tack made me very hungry.