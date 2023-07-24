30 Greatest SummerSlam Debuts: WWE's Iconic Superstars Who Left Their Mark on the Event
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 24, 2023
SummerSlam has evolved into one of WWE's most prestigious events, owing much of its success to the unforgettable moments created by iconic superstars who made their mark on the show.
Recently, WWE celebrated this legacy by compiling a comprehensive list of 30 of the greatest SummerSlam debuts in the event's history.
Here are the names that made the cut for SummerSlam, presented in the order they appeared in the video:
Roman Reigns in 2014 (vs. Randy Orton)
Brock Lesnar in 2002 (vs. The Rock)
Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair in 2015 (vs. The Bella Twins & Alicia Fox)
Logan Paul in 2022 (vs. The Miz)
The Undertaker in 1992 (vs. Kamala)
Cody Rhodes in 2009 (vs. Shawn Michaels & Triple H)
The Usos in 2016 (12-Man Tag)
John Cena in 2004 (vs. Booker T)
Ronda Rousey in 2018 (vs. Alexa Bliss)
Drew McIntyre in 2020 (vs. Randy Orton)
Kevin Owens in 2015 (vs. Cesaro)
Seth Rollins in 2014 (vs. Dean Ambrose)
AJ Styles in 2016 (vs. John Cena)
Kofi Kingston in 2008 (vs. Santino Marella & Beth Phoenix)
Rhea Ripley in 2021 (vs. Charlotte Flair & Nikki Cross)
Dominik Mysterio in 2020 (vs. Seth Rollins)
Finn Balor in 2018 (vs. Seth Rollins)
Damian Priest in 2021 (vs. Sheamus)
Baron Corbin in 2017 (vs. John Cena)
Bray Wyatt in 2013 (vs. Kane)
Bayley in 2019 (vs. Ember Moon)
Rey Mysterio in 2002 (vs. Kurt Angle)
Matt Riddle in 2021 (vs. AJ Styles and Omos)
Sheamus in 2010 (vs. Randy Orton)
Triple H in 1995 (vs. Bob Holly)
Ricochet in 2019 (vs. AJ Styles)
Liv Morgan in 2022 (vs. Ronda Rousey)
Braun Strowman in 2017 (vs. Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns)
Pat McAfee in 2022 (vs. Baron Corbin)
