Former WWE Tag Team To Reunite After Six-Year Hiatus

After six long years, the former WWE tag team known as the Vaudevillains is about to reunite. Originally crowned NXT Tag Team Champions, they made their debut on the WWE main roster back in 2016, getting drafted to the SmackDown brand during the WWE Draft.
Unfortunately, their partnership came to an abrupt end a year later when Simon Gotch was released from the company shortly after WrestleMania 33. On the other hand, Aiden English found success teaming up with Rusev as a tag team partner.
After a stint in commentary, Aiden English, whose real name is Matt Rehwoldt, was released from WWE in 2020. Since then, he has found a new home as an announcer for IMPACT Wrestling.
In his tweet, Simon Gotch playfully hinted at their past absence and the desire to avoid disappearing again.
For those that missed it, @DramaKingMatt and myself are currently accepting bookings as a team for the first time in 6 years. Book us before we pull a Disney Vault and disappear for another 5 years. pic.twitter.com/aze2xJbm62— Simon Gotch / サイモン・ゴッチ (@deviousjourney) July 24, 2023
