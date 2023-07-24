Tonight's WWE RAW Opening Segment Revealed

With WWE's highly anticipated event, SummerSlam, just around the corner, the excitement continues to escalate as tonight's episode of RAW promises to further fuel the anticipation.

The show will kick off with a bang with a Judgment Day promo segment, setting the tone for the rest of the night, according to insider source insider Boozer Rasslin.

The following matches are confirmed for tonight’s RAW from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL:

- Singles Match (If Becky Wins, She Gets A Rematch With Trish Stratus): Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

- Drew McIntyre and Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER come Face-to-Face

- Logan Paul responds to Ricochet

- World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins-Finn Balor contract signing

- Cody Rhodes responds to Brock Lesnar

- Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bronson Reed