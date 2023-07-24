WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's WWE RAW Opening Segment Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 24, 2023

With WWE's highly anticipated event, SummerSlam, just around the corner, the excitement continues to escalate as tonight's episode of RAW promises to further fuel the anticipation.

The show will kick off with a bang with a Judgment Day promo segment, setting the tone for the rest of the night, according to insider source insider Boozer Rasslin.

The following matches are confirmed for tonight’s RAW from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL:

- Singles Match (If Becky Wins, She Gets A Rematch With Trish Stratus): Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

- Drew McIntyre and Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER come Face-to-Face

- Logan Paul responds to Ricochet

- World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins-Finn Balor contract signing

- Cody Rhodes responds to Brock Lesnar

- Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bronson Reed

Major Players Show Interest as WWE Negotiates TV Rights Renewal

WWE is currently in negotiations for its TV rights, and there is significant interest from several major players. For a considerable period, [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 21, 2023 08:19PM


