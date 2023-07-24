AEW Wrestler Affirms Contractual Status with the Company

In the midst of the pandemic's challenging days in the summer of 2020, Aaron Solo made his debut in AEW. Though his win-loss record may not have been in his favor, he found a place in the Nightmare Family, aligning himself with Cody Rhodes' group. However, things took a turn as he, alongside QT Marshall, betrayed the group and formed The Factory.

While The Factory eventually disbanded, Solo's association with Marshall continued, now as part of the new QTV faction, which also includes Johnny TV.

During an episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast with Chris Jericho, Aaron Solo revealed that he is currently under contract with AEW. He candidly reflected on how the signing process was not as glamorous as he had initially envisioned.

"So I remember we had to do the spit test for COVID, especially with the west coast guys before we flew out and I was turning in my test at FedEx and I had an email from C.D. (Christopher Daniels) and it said, ‘Congratulations on your hard work. We’re offering you a contract. Here it is. If you accept it then sign it and send it back’ and all that.

“Yeah, it’s funny because I remember that day and I remember being so excited signing it and then I was just kind of sitting in my bed afterwards. But I had romanticized this entire thing for years because it took me 11 years before I got an official contract and I romanticized this thing of going into this big office and shaking everyone’s hand and all that… Not at all (was it this big romanticized moment). Regardless, it still gave me what I wanted so, it’s okay that my big, romanticized signing of the contract didn’t happen but…"