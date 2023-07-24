WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Shatters Records with Multiple Milestones Achieved at 2023 Live Event Supershows in Mexico

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 24, 2023

WWE issued the following:

STAMFORD, Conn., July 24, 2023 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that back-to-back WWE SuperShow events held at the Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City on Saturday, July 22, and the Arena Monterrey in Monterrey on Sunday, July 23, broke records for WWE’s highest attendance and highest grossing live events in Mexico for 12 years.

The event in Mexico City also broke venue records, becoming the highest attendance and highest grossing event ever held at the Arena Ciudad de México, in addition to setting a record for highest-ever WWE merchandise sales in Mexico City.

More than 25,000 spectators across both nights witnessed WWE Superstars including Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Ronda Rousey, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Becky Lynch, Dominik Mysterio, Charlotte Flair and Santos Escobar.

Tags: #wwe #mexicco

