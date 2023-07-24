AEW Reportedly Turned Down Bret Hart's Offer To Work as Agent

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is more than qualified to mentor today's wrestlers and one would think a company would love to have such an asset training their stars of the future. However, it appears that AEW declined the opportunity to have The Hitman work for them.

After AEW announced Orange Cassidy's new role, wrestling writer Brian R. Solomon raised the question of why older stars weren't being given similar opportunities. He also revealed that the company rejected Bret Hart's offer to work as an agent, opting instead to have him solely as an on-screen talent.

"I’m actually a big fan of Orange Cassidy and his work. But in a company that has Arn Anderson, Jake Roberts, Tazz, Billy Gunn, Christian Cage, Chris Jericho, Dustin Rhodes and Sting in the locker room, shouldn’t they be the ones being tapped to be road agents?

“When I recently interviewed Bret Hart for my book, he told me that he offered to agent for them, but they only wanted to bring him in as a manager like Tully, Arn, Jake, etc. Imagine having the ability to have Bret Hart coach your talent and saying, no just be a TV character."