WWE Supershow Results (23/7/23): Monterrey, Mexico Delivers Exciting Matches, Including Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 24, 2023

On Sunday, WWE wrapped up its Mexico tour with a thrilling live event in Monterrey. The World Heavyweight Championship was on the line as Seth Rollins successfully defended his title in a hard-fought match. Here are the full results from the event:

- Rey Mysterio, Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde emerged victorious against Imperium in an action-packed showdown.

- Rhea Ripley secured victory in a WWE Women's World Championship Match, defeating both Becky Lynch and Natalya.

- Austin Theory claimed the WWE United States Championship after triumphing over Santos Escobar in a championship bout.

- Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey clashed fiercely, resulting in a disqualification victory for Baszler.

- Cody Rhodes delivered an impressive performance, securing a win against Damian Priest

- Matt Riddle emerged triumphant against The Miz

- Asuka demonstrated her dominance in a WWE Women's Championship Match, emerging victorious against both Charlotte Flair and Shotzi.

- In the main event, the World Heavyweight Championship was fiercely contested, with Seth Rollins prevailing over Dominik Mysterio to retain his title.