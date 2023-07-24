AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy Takes On Additional Role Within Company

AEW International Champion, Orange Cassidy is one of the company's top stars and he has now reportedly taken on additional responsibility within AEW.
A report from Fightful Select, reveals that AEW has entrusted him with a new behind-the-scenes role. Cassidy has taken on the responsibilities of a producer/agent, contributing his creativity and expertise to the company. Already, he has overseen the production of several exciting matches, including one between The Kingdom and The Infantry, as well as a thrilling tag team bout where Big Bill and Brian Cage united to defeat Matt Sydal and Trent Beretta in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament.
⚡ Tony Khan Open to ROH Tapings in Orlando Again, Favors Current Setup with AEW Collision
During the post-show media scrum for ROH Death Before Dishonor, Tony Khan expressed his openness to holding ROH tapings in Orlando once more [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 23, 2023 05:38PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com