AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy Takes On Additional Role Within Company

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 24, 2023

AEW International Champion, Orange Cassidy is one of the company's top stars and he has now reportedly taken on additional responsibility within AEW.

A report from Fightful Select, reveals that AEW has entrusted him with a new behind-the-scenes role. Cassidy has taken on the responsibilities of a producer/agent, contributing his creativity and expertise to the company. Already, he has overseen the production of several exciting matches, including one between The Kingdom and The Infantry, as well as a thrilling tag team bout where Big Bill and Brian Cage united to defeat Matt Sydal and Trent Beretta in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament.

Source: patreon.com
