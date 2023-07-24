AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy Takes On Additional Role Within Company

AEW International Champion, Orange Cassidy is one of the company's top stars and he has now reportedly taken on additional responsibility within AEW.

A report from Fightful Select, reveals that AEW has entrusted him with a new behind-the-scenes role. Cassidy has taken on the responsibilities of a producer/agent, contributing his creativity and expertise to the company. Already, he has overseen the production of several exciting matches, including one between The Kingdom and The Infantry, as well as a thrilling tag team bout where Big Bill and Brian Cage united to defeat Matt Sydal and Trent Beretta in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament.