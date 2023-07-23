Eric Young Credits Scott D’Amore for Persuading Him to Accept WWE Offer Last Year

In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Eric Young shared that he had reservations about returning to WWE last year. However, it was Scott D’Amore, who convinced him to leave IMPAT and accept their offer.

Young recounted his conversation with D’Amore, who candidly told him, "I'll punch you if you don't leave." Although it was said in jest, Young acknowledged D'Amore's persuasive nature. After careful consideration, he realized he couldn't turn down the opportunity, ultimately leading to his decision to join WWE.

"I talked to Scott before leaving last time and I didn’t want to leave then. It’s a wild thing, and Scott himself, who is a very honest person and a blunt person, he goes, ‘I’ll punch you if you don’t leave.’ Those were his words. And I don’t think he would have, but he might have tried, you never know. He’s a bit of a wild man."

During the interview, Young expressed that IMPACT Wrestling holds a special place in his heart.

"I can say from working there and working other places, there’s something very special going on [at Impact]. And that sounds biased because that’s where I work, but I would have said that at any point. And I think if you guys talk to other people that work there or have worked there and have passed through there in the last three to five years, something very special is going on there, and it’s a very tight-knit group … I’m very happy and very proud to be part of it."

Despite his brief tenure with WWE and not making an on-screen appearance, Young requested his release in April and made a triumphant return to IMPACT last weekend.