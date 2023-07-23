Tony Khan Open to ROH Tapings in Orlando Again, Favors Current Setup with AEW Collision

During the post-show media scrum for ROH Death Before Dishonor, Tony Khan expressed his openness to holding ROH tapings in Orlando once more, despite enjoying the current arrangement. At present, ROH tapes before and after AEW Collision, and Khan sees numerous advantages in having both crews travel together.

"I’m very open to utilizing studio tapings, but I think there is a lot of benefits to having the ROH crew traveling with the Collision crew. You’re seeing people get opportunities, really rising stars. When you have great stars like that on ROH, they can get involved with Collision and it really helps everybody. With Collision, I’m focused on that show, but I also have this great crew and am focused on ROH in terms of week-to-week-to-week long-term storytelling. On this pay-per-view you saw firsthand that you have long-term ideas that you think out, but things can change them. As we look at it, I’d be open to going back there, but I really like doing it at Collision. There are veteran stars and when you have top names that can appear on both, I think that’s great. I probably wouldn’t change much because Saturdays have gone really well, and part of that has been shooting the ROH shows."