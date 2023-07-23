WWE Referee Jessika Carr Reveals Inspiring Body Transformation Journey and Health Goals

WWE referee Jessika Carr recently shared her remarkable body transformation journey, revealing her progress and dedication to her health. Taking to Instagram, the WWE official posted a picture showcasing her current impressive physique, elegantly dressed in black.

In the caption accompanying the photo, Carr opened up about her personal goal to fit back into the very same dress she wore at her leanest in 2017.

"I’ve had incredible momentum with changing some things up under the guidance of my nutrition coach @mrs.deyampert the past month or so.

I wore this dress to my tryout when I was at my leanest in 2017. When I was in that chapter of life, I didn’t know how fuel my body, diet properly or train effectively.

After my tryout I really struggled again with my weight and figuring out what worked for me long term. I gained 25-30 lbs in the following years and just didn’t understand how to fix it.

I never fit into this dress after that time in my life, until today, 6 years later. I always wanted to fit back in it because I just felt like a boss babe. I’m not even to my end goal and we are already back in.

There was a time when I couldn’t lift this past my hips. I’m just so thrilled, grateful and excited to push for more. 🥺💪🏻"