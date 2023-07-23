WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Contemplated Bringing New Jack on Board for Intense Feud Opposite John Cena

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 23, 2023

In the mid-2000s, John Cena found himself embroiled in a heated feud with Carlito, all centered around the coveted WWE United States Championship.

During this rivalry, an infamous incident took place where Cena was allegedly "stabbed" in the kidney while partying at a nightclub. The mysterious attack caused Cena's absence from television, and a gripping whodunnit storyline unfolded to uncover the identity of the assailant. Ultimately, it was revealed that Carlito's bodyguard, Jesus.

Interestingly, there were discussions about making it even more controversial by involving ECW original, New Jack, as the perpetrator of the attack. Bruce Prichard, a longtime WWE producer, shared this intriguing tidbit on his podcast, Something to Wrestle.

According to Prichard, the talks about involving New Jack did happen, but nobody was eager to take it forward due to his notorious reputation. Even Paul Heyman, who had a history of working with New Jack during their ECW days, was cautious and didn't show enthusiasm for bringing the controversial wrestler into the mix.

"There was definitely talks to New Jack,” he confirmed. “I don’t think anybody wanted to touch him because of his reputation and unpredictability. But, yes, it may have been during this time that he was actually discussed, but never to the point of, ‘Alright, who is gonna go pitch that one to Vince?’ The reputation preceded itself."

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #ecw #new jack #john cena

