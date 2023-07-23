Fuego Del Sol Praises The Young Bucks and AEW's EVPs, Reveals Surprising Departure

We're now on THREADS!

Fuego Del Sol has openly expressed admiration for his relationship with AEW's Executive Vice Presidents while shedding light on his departure, which apparently caught The Young Bucks by surprise.

In a recent interview with "Inside The Ropes," Del Sol shared his thoughts on working with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, stating, "The Bucks have been absolutely amazing to me from the very beginning. They treated me like family, like a fellow wrestler, and never made me feel like just an extra. Despite being EVPs, they never acted superior to me and always showed genuine care. Even after my injury and subsequent release, both Matt and Nick reached out to me, expressing their apologies, and wishing me the best. Their kindness was always evident."

Del Sol also expressed gratitude for the positive interactions he had with other top talents, particularly The Young Bucks and CM Punk. He admitted to having more encounters with The Bucks and Punk, but acknowledged Kenny Omega's involvement with the women's division. Del Sol praised Omega for being exceptionally kind and helpful, especially when it came to discussing his prospects in Japan and providing feedback on his matches.

