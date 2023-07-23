Matt Hardy Reaffirms Promise Never to Resent Younger Talent, Together with Jeff

We're now on THREADS!

A long time ago, Matt and Jeff Hardy made a solemn vow never to resent younger wrestlers, a promise they have faithfully upheld over the years. The Hardy Boyz burst onto the WWF scene when they were just teenagers.

During a recent conversation with Sports Illustrated, Matt talked about their experience working with the Gunn Club, and the discussion naturally turned to the commitment they made to work with and support younger talents. He reminisced, "I remember the Gunns as kids from when they were the ages of my own children. Now we're wrestling them. How crazy is that? I love giving back. When we were younger, I remember that being much bigger of an issue with the older talent."

Matt and Jeff were determined not to become those types of individuals, instead embracing the responsibility to give younger wrestlers an opportunity to shine. He emphasized the significance of passing on their knowledge and experience to the next generation, stating, "Myself and Jeff, we promised we'd never be those guys. It's part of the responsibility to give younger guys a rub. Father Time holds back for no one. As you get older, things change, but you have to make the most of it."

Matt also highlighted the importance of giving back, as without it, the industry would languish. He recognized the cycle of talent development, saying, "Without people giving back, the business withers away. Someone made the older talent. Then comes the time to make someone new. The business has definitely gotten a lot more selfless over the past 30 years."

💬 Share your thoughts on this report in the comment section below!