Details on Segments and Matches Pulled from Last Friday's WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 23, 2023

PWInsider has reported that last Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown on FS1 underwent several lineup changes due to COVID-19 concerns. Here are the modifications that were made to the show:

- The non-title match between Santos Escobar and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, as well as the WWE NXT North American Championship Match between WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and The Brawling Brutes' Butch, were originally scheduled for Friday night's show. However, these matches were given extra time in light of the changes made.

- One segment that didn't make it to the broadcast was the planned announcement for WWE Women's Champion Asuka's opponents at WWE SummerSlam. The segment would have featured Asuka, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Adam Pearce. It was reported that this segment was pulled from the show late in the day before it aired.

- Only one match was dropped from WWE SmackDown's lineup. The bout between IYO SKY and Zelina Vega was removed. However, Zelina Vega remained backstage, and "The Queen" Charlotte Flair replaced her in the match to set up the WWE Women's Title Matchup for next month's SummerSlam.

- Additionally, a Singles Match between Rick Boogs and Odyssey Jones was also removed, but this match was initially scheduled to take place before the start of SmackDown.

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #smackdown

