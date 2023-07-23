New Matches Revealed for Next Week's AEW Collision on TNT!

We're now on THREADS!

During the latest installment of AEW Collision on TNT, a fresh lineup for the upcoming AEW on TNT program, set to air on Saturday night, has been announced.

The following matches were announced:

- AEW Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (C) vs. Adam Cole & MJF

- Buddy Matthews vs. Andrade El Idolo

- Six-Man Tag Team Match: El Hijo del Vikingo, Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. Juice Robinson & The Gunns