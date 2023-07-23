WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Matches Revealed for Next Week's AEW Collision on TNT!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 23, 2023

During the latest installment of AEW Collision on TNT, a fresh lineup for the upcoming AEW on TNT program, set to air on Saturday night, has been announced.

The following matches were announced: 

- AEW Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (C) vs. Adam Cole & MJF

- Buddy Matthews vs. Andrade El Idolo

- Six-Man Tag Team Match: El Hijo del Vikingo, Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. Juice Robinson & The Gunns

Tags: #aew #collision

