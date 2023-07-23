Upcoming Matches Revealed for Next Week's AEW Dynamite on TBS

We're now on THREADS!
During the recent episode of AEW Collision on TNT, the promotion unveiled a fresh lineup of matches for the upcoming AEW on TBS program, airing next Wednesday night.
Here's the updated preview for the AEW Dynamite episode on 7/26/2023:
AEW International Title Match: Orange Cassidy vs. AR Fox
- Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland
- Taya Valkyrie vs. Britt Baker
- PAC vs. Gravity
- We'll hear from MJF & Adam Cole
Tag Team Showdown: Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Lucha Bros vs. Best Friends
