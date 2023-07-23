WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Upcoming Matches Revealed for Next Week's AEW Dynamite on TBS

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 23, 2023

During the recent episode of AEW Collision on TNT, the promotion unveiled a fresh lineup of matches for the upcoming AEW on TBS program, airing next Wednesday night.

Here's the updated preview for the AEW Dynamite episode on 7/26/2023:

AEW International Title Match: Orange Cassidy vs. AR Fox

- Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland

- Taya Valkyrie vs. Britt Baker

- PAC vs. Gravity

- We'll hear from MJF & Adam Cole

Tag Team Showdown: Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Lucha Bros vs. Best Friends

