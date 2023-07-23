Billy Gunn Hints at Retirement as House of Black Retains Trios Titles During AEW Collision

We're now on THREADS!

On the July 22nd, 2023 episode of AEW Collision, the House of Black successfully defended their trios titles against The Acclaimed, with Malakai Black securing the victory by pinning Billy Gunn. After the intense match, there were indications that Gunn might be contemplating retirement. Responding to the crowd's enthusiastic chant of "you still got it," Gunn appeared visibly reflective as he removed his wrestling boots and exited the ring.

The contest between the two teams was relatively brief, culminating in Malakai Black delivering his signature move, the Black Mass, to Billy Gunn, leading to the pinfall victory. Following the defeat, Gunn, clearly disappointed, made a significant gesture by leaving his boots in the center of the ring. He then proceeded to exit the ring, while his tag team partners watched from the ringside area, attempting to get his attention. Gunn walked back to the dressing room without acknowledging his partners, leaving them concerned about his decision.

