Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 23, 2023

CM Punk Drops Clues About Contents of Mysterious Red Bag on AEW Collision

On the July 22 episode of AEW Collision, CM Punk seemingly confirmed the contents of his mysterious red bag during a confrontational moment.

The show opened with Ricky Starks celebrating his victory in the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Memorial Cup Tournament. Tony Schiavone took the opportunity to question Starks about his win over Punk in the tournament finals, which prompted Punk to make his entrance.

Punk clarified that he harbored no hard feelings towards Ricky and acknowledged that he had resorted to questionable tactics in the past to secure victories. He strategically goaded Ricky by implying that he might struggle with his conscience, realizing that he couldn't defeat Punk without resorting to such tactics.

In response, Ricky Starks countered by suggesting that CM Punk's red bag was as empty as the flashy Louis Vuitton bag he displayed earlier, allegedly containing the winnings from the tournament. This remark incited Punk to storm back into the ring, challenging Ricky if he dared to take a shot at what was inside the bag or if he would shy away like "little Max" who apparently didn't want him to have it.

Punk confidently referred to himself as the 'real World's Champion,' but before the situation could escalate further, Christian Cage, accompanied by Luchasaurus, intervened, followed by Punk's close friend Darby Allin. Subsequently, a tag team match was arranged featuring all four men for later in the show.

