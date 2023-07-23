WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
ROH TV SPOILERS For 7/27

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 23, 2023

On July 22, the formal Ring of Honor (ROH) held its latest set of television tapings at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. These matches and segments are scheduled to be broadcasted on the July 27 episode of ROH TV.

Below are the full spoilers from the tapings:

Trish Adora emerged victorious against Tina.

Leyla Hirsch secured a win over B3cca.

The team of Mogul Embassy, consisting of Brian Cage, Toa Liona, & Kaun, defeated The Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) & JT Davidson.

The Renegade Twins, Charlette Renegade & Robyn Renegade, claimed victory against JC Storm & Tiara James.

In a Pure Rules match, Josh Woods emerged as the winner against Eli Isom.

Mark Sterling made a request for Katsuyori Shibata to defend his ROH Pure Title against Woods.

Tags: #roh #ring of honor #spoilers #results

