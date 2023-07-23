WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

We're now on THREADS!

ROH TV SPOILERS For 7/27 Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 23, 2023

On July 22, the formal Ring of Honor (ROH) held its latest set of television tapings at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. These matches and segments are scheduled to be broadcasted on the July 27 episode of ROH TV. Below are the full spoilers from the tapings: Trish Adora emerged victorious against Tina. Leyla Hirsch secured a win over B3cca. The team of Mogul Embassy, consisting of Brian Cage, Toa Liona, & Kaun, defeated The Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) & JT Davidson. The Renegade Twins, Charlette Renegade & Robyn Renegade, claimed victory against JC Storm & Tiara James. In a Pure Rules match, Josh Woods emerged as the winner against Eli Isom. Mark Sterling made a request for Katsuyori Shibata to defend his ROH Pure Title against Woods. ⚡ Athena Expresses Gratitude For Headlining ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 History was made at last night's ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, as Willow Nightingale and Athena took the spotlight as the first wo [...] — Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 22, 2023 10:43AM

⚡ Explore WNS

Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

Follow us on @WNSource Follow us on Instagram LIKE us on Facebook ⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com

https://wrestlr.me/82918/ Copy URL

Post Your Comments...

>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.