Jazwares Partners with ROH to Launch Line of Wrestling Figures

We're now on THREADS!
At San Diego Comic-Con, Jazwares revealed an exciting collaboration with Ring of Honor, announcing the production of a line of ROH wrestling figures. The initial lineup includes popular stars such as The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe & Jay Briscoe), Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Claudio Castagnoli, The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson), Danhausen, Kenny Omega, and Bryan Danielson.
Bryan Danielson Ring of Honor @aewbyjazwares figure announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2023!— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) July 22, 2023
Shop @Jazwares @AEW at https://t.co/ty6GwrWqa6 #RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEW #Jazwares #SDCC #SDCC2023 #RingOfHonor #ROH #BryanDanielson pic.twitter.com/Zs5kvKVQJo
.@ringofhonor will be joining the @AEWbyJazwares line up, and you cannot have #ROH without the Baddest Tag Team on the Planet, the 13-Time ROH World Tag Team Champions #Demboys @jaybriscoe84 & @SussexCoChicken #TheBriscoes pic.twitter.com/0WI6AlKYF4— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 22, 2023
Ring of Honor @AEWbyJazwares 2-Packs shown at San Diego Comic-Con 2023!— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) July 22, 2023
Shop @Jazwares @AEW at https://t.co/ty6GwrWqa6 #RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEW #Jazwares #SDCC #SDCC2023 #YoungBucks #RingOfHonor @youngbucks pic.twitter.com/NcEOeTHBh4
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com