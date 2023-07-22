WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jazwares Partners with ROH to Launch Line of Wrestling Figures

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 22, 2023

At San Diego Comic-Con, Jazwares revealed an exciting collaboration with Ring of Honor, announcing the production of a line of ROH wrestling figures. The initial lineup includes popular stars such as The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe & Jay Briscoe), Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Claudio Castagnoli, The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson), Danhausen, Kenny Omega, and Bryan Danielson.


 


Tags: #roh #ring of honor #jazwares #aew

