AEW Star Commits to Full-Time Deal

A recent report has emerged, providing official contract information about Zack Clayton, the AEW star.
As per the details from Fightful Select, Zack Clayton has secured a full-time contract with AEW, and it is classified as a Tier 1 deal. While he had made an initial announcement about signing with the company in November, the specific duration of the contract and whether it was limited to a certain period were previously undisclosed.
Zack Clayton's prior engagements in AEW mainly revolved around his appearances on the now-defunct YouTube series, Dark. However, he also had a noteworthy moment in 2022 when he challenged HOOK for the FTW Championship during AEW Rampage. Additionally, Clayton has been actively participating in Ring of Honor alongside Cole Karter.
