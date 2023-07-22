WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Commits to Full-Time Deal

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 22, 2023

AEW Star Commits to Full-Time Deal

A recent report has emerged, providing official contract information about Zack Clayton, the AEW star.

As per the details from Fightful Select, Zack Clayton has secured a full-time contract with AEW, and it is classified as a Tier 1 deal. While he had made an initial announcement about signing with the company in November, the specific duration of the contract and whether it was limited to a certain period were previously undisclosed.

Zack Clayton's prior engagements in AEW mainly revolved around his appearances on the now-defunct YouTube series, Dark. However, he also had a noteworthy moment in 2022 when he challenged HOOK for the FTW Championship during AEW Rampage. Additionally, Clayton has been actively participating in Ring of Honor alongside Cole Karter.

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #aew #zack clayton

