Road Dogg Stands Firm: WWE Made the Right Call on Roman Reigns' Heel Turn

Road Dogg recently addressed claims that WWE should have turned Roman Reigns heel earlier, dismissing the idea.

Throughout the time when The Shield was still intact, many believed that Roman Reigns would become WWE's next big superstar. After The Shield disbanded, this prediction came true, propelling Reigns to the main event scene. However, not everyone was pleased with this outcome.

As Reigns' career progressed, he would receive a mixed response with trying everything in their power to get him over as a babyface.

It was not until the summer of 2020 that WWE finally turned Reigns into a heel, and since then, he has been on an extraordinary streak of success.

Road Dogg, a WWE Executive, defended the company's decision to turn Reigns heel right away, stating that they did the right thing by executing the heel turn when they did.

“No, I don’t think so. I mean, I think you gotta let stuff sit. You got to let stuff simmer, and I know that’s unpopular in today’s day and age where I can get whatever I want and I can get it right now. But sometimes you got to sit on this and see which way the wind blows, you know what I mean? And like, boy, it blew in the right direction because look where we stand now.

Look where he stands now, as an individual, as a Superstar and the company’s better for having him, you know what I mean? It all speaks volumes to the many that during this time hated Roman, you know what I mean? It speaks volumes to them to go don’t take it so seriously. Tomorrow’s a new day like we’re going to change things are going to change and be different and whatever you know what I mean.

People hated him, they hated him, and they hate him now but yet everybody in the sold out arena, which there are a lot of them nowadays, acknowledges him on the weekly, you know what I mean? And they listen to every word and they’re hanging on every word and every facial, even in these in ring promos, Holy mackerel, man. The matches are secondary. Like it’s the acting and the and the the writing of the in-ring promos that are award winning in my [mind],it’s the best I’ve ever seen in wrestling.

And I’ll say that without a shadow of a doubt Roman getting down on his knee and crying and then hitting [the low blow], that hurt my heart when he started crying, because I get that man, I feel that in there with your brothers. They’re his cousins, but they were as tight as brothers that grew up together, they live together and they’re all family in there. And they’re on top of the wrestling world. And they’re doing this. I could cry in there to be honest with you, I bust out crying.”

