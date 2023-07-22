WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mark Henry Urges Stronger Safety Measures in Wrestling After Don Callis Fan Attack

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 22, 2023

Following the recent fan attack on Don Callis, discussions on performer safety in professional wrestling have been reignited.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry shared his perspective on the matter during a conversation on the latest "Busted Open Radio," highlighting that for wrestlers like him who possess physical anomalies, uncomfortable fan interactions extend beyond the confines of the wrestling ring.

Henry expressed his strong feelings about personal boundaries and the need for respect, stating, "Guys, you know how I feel about people touching you. It happens to me every day. If I leave my house, I know that somebody is gonna touch me inappropriately, when I say [that] I don't mean funny style." He recounted instances of people jumping on his back piggyback-style, slapping him aggressively, and poking his stomach without permission. The WWE veteran emphasized that such actions are unacceptable and urged fans to keep their hands to themselves, especially when it comes to physical contact with wrestlers they do not know.

While Mark Henry admitted that he can typically handle these uncomfortable moments with poise and rationality, he was alarmed by the recent attack on Don Callis. Expressing his concern, Henry argued, "But an attack!? Like, that's when the law should be able to step in because look at the flip side of that coin. Say I get slapped and then slap the sh*t back out of 'em, or I punch 'em." He pointed out the dilemma wrestlers face when confronted with such situations, as defending themselves physically could lead to legal consequences and put them in a difficult position.

Henry went on to recount a personal experience where someone put their hands on his stomach, and he had to be restrained by his wife to prevent escalation. He stressed that even in the act of self-defense, wrestlers could be perceived as the wrongdoers, underscoring the need for appropriate measures to prevent these incidents from occurring in the first place.

