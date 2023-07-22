Preview For AEW Collision on TNT: Explosive Trios Championship Match and More

We're now on THREADS!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 22, 2023

Don't miss tonight's broadcast of AEW Collision on TNT, featuring an electrifying AEW Trios Championship match and an action-packed lineup:

- AEW Trios Championship Match: House of Black takes on The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn to determine the champions.

- Bullet Club Gold vs. Darius Martin & Action Andretti: Brace yourself for a high-stakes clash between Bullet Club Gold and the formidable team of Darius Martin & Action Andretti.

- Skye Blue vs. Taya Valkyrie: Two fierce competitors, Skye Blue and Taya Valkyrie, go head-to-head in a thrilling encounter.

- Aftermath of Owen Hart Tournament Finals: Catch the aftermath of the Owen Hart Tournament finals as the winners celebrate and the implications unfold.

- CM Punk & FTR Appearance: Get ready as CM Punk and FTR make special appearances