Preview For AEW Collision on TNT: Explosive Trios Championship Match and More

Don't miss tonight's broadcast of AEW Collision on TNT, featuring an electrifying AEW Trios Championship match and an action-packed lineup:
- AEW Trios Championship Match: House of Black takes on The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn to determine the champions.
- Bullet Club Gold vs. Darius Martin & Action Andretti: Brace yourself for a high-stakes clash between Bullet Club Gold and the formidable team of Darius Martin & Action Andretti.
- Skye Blue vs. Taya Valkyrie: Two fierce competitors, Skye Blue and Taya Valkyrie, go head-to-head in a thrilling encounter.
- Aftermath of Owen Hart Tournament Finals: Catch the aftermath of the Owen Hart Tournament finals as the winners celebrate and the implications unfold.
- CM Punk & FTR Appearance: Get ready as CM Punk and FTR make special appearances
⚡ Jim Cornette Unleashes Harsh Criticism on Kota Ibushi, Labeling Him a 'Nitwit Piece of Sh*t'
In no uncertain terms, Jim Cornette has held nothing back when expressing his opinions about Kota Ibushi. During the July 19th episode of AE [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 21, 2023 08:32PM
